NRWB Collects MK600 Million for Water Bills

Northern Region Water Board (NRWB), through its Rapid Results Approach (RRA) has, since November 2017, collected K600 million from over K1 billion unsettled water bills which the private institutions owed the board.

Speaking Wednesday in an interview with Malawi News Agency, Director of Finance for NRWB, Francis Munthali said the board introduced the RRA last year as a means of reducing water bills’ payment period from 70 to 45 days, especially for the private institutions.

“The response to this approach has been positive, hence the board managing to collect K600 million for overdue water bills from the private institutions,” said Munthali.

He then commended the private institutions for supporting the board by settling the water bills which were overdue.

“We therefore appeal to public institutions to emulate the gesture which has been demonstrated by their counterparts so that we continue providing better service to our customers,” he said.

Munthari added that public institutions were yet to pay their money, saying the treasuries from their offices (Public sector) have pledged to sort out the dues shortly.

“Public institutions also owe the board over K1 billion and we will continue engaging them so that they settle the bills within an agreed period,” he said.