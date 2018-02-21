Save the Date!! Malawi to Hold Tripartite Elections on 21st May 2019

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced Tuesday that 2019 tripartite elections will be held on May 21, 2019.

MEC Chairperson, Dr Jane Ansah made the announcement in Lilongwe at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) during the launch of the 2019 Tripartite Elections whose theme is “Consolidating Malawi Democracy Through the Ballot.”

She said the May 2019 elections eligible voters would be voting for the President, Members of Parliament and Councilors on the same day.

“Those that will be elected on that day will serve the country in various capacities in the next five years,” Ansah explained.

The MEC Chairperson said the launch has commenced the electoral process in readiness for the elections next year,

She pointed out that MEC has outlined a number of activities that would be carried out before and after the elections.

Ansah believes that MEC is ready to conduct free, fair, transparent and credible elections and has since called for cooperation among all the stakeholders involved in the entire electoral process.

“In the past we have managed to contain chaos at the blink of degenerating into violence where MEC was able to handle the situations and it is our hope that this will still continue for the country to maintain peace and tranquility,” she said.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu appealed to MEC commissioners to work as a team.

He said as Commissioners they needed to put aside their personal differences and work for the betterment of delivering credible elections.

“We wish to affirm that government has noted the election calendar and it will ensure that MEC receives every support it deserves,” Tembenu explained.

The Chairperson of Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD), Kandi Padambo called on law enforcement agents and the media to conduct themselves in neutral and impartial manner during the process.

He said the two should ensure that leveling playing field for all stakeholders had to be adhered to all the time during the electoral process.

MEC Chairperson presented to various stakeholder copies of the 2019 Tripartite Elections Calendars for them to easily follow all the activities undertaken by MEC.- MANA