Mutharika to Attend Bishop Kanyama’s Burial Ceremony

President Peter Mutharika will on Wednesday attend burial service of Late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama of Dedza diocese at Bembeke Cathedral in Dedza, the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has announced.

Chief Secretary to Government, Lloyd Mhura disclosed this in a statement released by his office on Monday

The Very Reverend Fr Andriy Yevchuk, Deputy Head of the Diplomatic Mission of the Holy See will also be in attendance, representing the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi, His Excellency Julio Murat.

Bishop Kanyama died on February 17, 2018 at his home in Kapiri, Mchinji where he had gone to see her mother.

Secretary General of Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Father Henry Saindi said in a statement that the late Bishop died of high blood pressure.

On Sunday, the Catholic Church held a funeral holy mass in honour of the departed Bishop at Likuni parish in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe celebrated by His Grace Tarsizio Ziyaye.

The remains of the Late Bishop according to ECM will be taken from Likuni mission mortuary on Tuesday to Dedza.

The late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama was born on December 25, 1962 at Kanyama Village, Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza District.

He followed his priestly studies at St. Anthony Kachebere Major Seminary where he was awarded a Diploma in Philosophy before moving to St Peter’s Major seminary where he studied theology and was awarded Bachelor’s Degree in Theology.

He was ordained Priest on August 4, 1990 at Mtendere Parish in Dedza, where his parents settled. He served as Lecturer at St. Kizito Minor Seminarv in the same diocese from 1990 to 1992.

From 1992 to 1996, Late Bishop Kanyama studied at the Pontifical University ofUrbaniana in Rome where he was awarded a Licentiate and Doctorate Degrees in Philosophy.

After his studies, he was appointed Lecturer in Philosophy at St. Anthony Kachebere Major Seminary in Mchinji, where he also served in the office of the Acting Rector for six years.

As a priest, Late Kanyama served as Parish Priest in Ntcheu and was appointed Bishop of the diocese by Pope Benedict XVI on 4th July 2007.

He was consecrated and installed Bishop on October 6, 2007 at Bembeke Cathedral succeeding Bishop Remi Ste-Marie who had been transferred to Lilongwe diocese by then.

He also held different positions at ECM and Catholic University of Malawi.