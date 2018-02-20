Footballers Association Launch in March 2018

Football Players Association of Malawi (FPAM) says it is set to officially launch the Association next month before the kick-off of 2018 football season.

FPAM’s General Secretary (GS), Ernest Mangani said preparations were at advanced stage to officially launch the Association which aims at uplifting the welfare of former and current footballers in the country.

“We are more than ready to officially launch the FPAM in March before the kick-off of the season,” the GS confirmed.

He added that, “Currently we have managed to engage all Super League teams and we have dispatched membership forms to them. We anticipate that teams will hand in the forms to sign up their players by end of February.”

According to Mangani, members of the association would be entitled to benefits such as medical insurance, financial literacy education, scholarships and legal services among others.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) General Secretary, Williams Banda hailed the formation of the Association but was quick to advise them to walk the talk.

“This is a good development in as far as footballers’ welfare is concern in the country, but let me ask them to walk the talk because most of the Associations are just formed on the papers but nothing tangible is seen on the ground,”he observed.

Players Association of Malawi (PAM) was register as a limited company on December 12, 2017.

Currently, the Association is being managed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Chairperson Innocent Bottomani and Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) Chief Executive Officer, George Jana.