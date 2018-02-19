Use Cement Bricks to Save the Environment

Phalombe district council has urged people in the district to refrain from using burnt bricks and embrace the concept of cement bricks concept in order to protect the environment.

District Housing Officer Fackson Chidzalo made the remarks on Friday in an interview with Malawi News Agency.

Chidzalo said that over the past years, people in Phalombe have argued that construction was one of the industries that has plundered trees in the district as it requires a lot of trees for burning bricks and roofing of various structures.

“Construction requires a lot of trees than most industries. This is why we have decided to encourage communities to move away from using burnt bricks and adopt the use of cement bricks,” Chidzalo said.

He added that building houses using cement bricks was cheaper than burnt bricks.

Chidzalo said in setting the pace, Phalombe District Council is currently constructing teachers’ houses in various primary schools in the district under the District Development Fund (DDF) projects using the cement bricks initiative.

Justin Uledi, a local artisan who has built cement houses for a number of people in the district, confirmed with Malawi News Agency that cement bricks were cheaper and convenient as they do not require special seasons for construction.

“One can mould cement bricks even during the rainy season without worries that the brick will be destroyed by rain. They are even cheap because a bag of cement can be used in moulding over 25 bricks,” Uledi said.

He further praised the durability of houses built from cement, saying they can withstand any force from either strong winds or flooding water than those built from burnt bricks.

Meanwhile, Phalombe District Council is running an intensified tree seedlings distribution aimed at ensuring that it reaches its 1.2 Million tree seedlings plantation target for this year’s planting season.-MANA