Mzuni FC in Rebuilding Drive

Following the departure of their prolific player, Mzuzu University Football Club (Mzuni FC) has embarked on a rebuilding exercise in preparation for the 2018 season.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Mzuni FC Chairperson, Albert Harawa, said the departure of some players to other teams would not greatly affect them as they recruited new players to propel the team to greater heights.

Harawa said the new players have been recruited from Super League teams while others are from the lower leagues.

“Yes, indeed some of our prolific players have left the team in search for greener pasture, but that cannot be a reason to cause panic as the team has other good players who can perform well,” said Harawa.

He further said the players that have been acquired in the 2018 season have shown commitment and that are eager to fight.

Some of the notable players who have left the team include Lazarus Deco Nyemera who has joined Silver Strikers Football Club and former number one goalkeeper, Chimwemwe Kumkwawa who has gone to Master Security Football Club.-MANA