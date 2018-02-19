Ministry of Education Calls for Speed in Development of DRM Source Book

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) has called on all stakeholders to speed up the processes in the development of a Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Source Book for Primary Schools.

Principal Inspector of Schools in the Department of Inspection and Advisory Services under MoEST, Jennings Kayira, made the call on Monday in Machinga on the commencement of a two-week workshop aimed at consolidating and refining the book basing on comments highlighted by DRM stakeholders, upon sharing of the drafted material.

“With the rate at which disasters are negatively affecting schools and pupils, there is an urgent need to incorporate disaster risk management issues into the primary school curriculum,” said Kayira, adding that the processes in the development of the book have dragged.

Kayira said his ministry is ready to be engaged at all levels to ensure that the processes, which are being led by the Malawi Institute of Education (MIE) with close consultations from MoEST and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), with financial support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); are sped up.

Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), Fyawupi Mwafongo concurred with Kayira, saying pupils are vital change agents and that the incorporation of a source book in the curriculum will have a positive impact in as far as issues of disaster risk management are concerned, as the Department tilts towards putting much emphasis on disaster risk reduction.

MIE Curriculum Specialist, Joshua Munthali, said there was need to make thorough consultations so that the content should be of high quality and befitting the use and easy understanding of a primary school learner.

“We developed the source book and shared it with various stakeholders for comments, so that we come up with the best and improved content,” said Munthali.

The processes in the development of the book started in the last quarter of 2016 and it is expected that it will be ready by April 2018.

The workshop has drawn together officials from MoEST, MIE, DoDMA and primary school teachers, among others.- MANA