Mangochi Receives National IDs

National identification cards for people in Mangochi arrived at the office of the District Commissioner (DC) on Saturday and distribution is expected to start from March 3 – 24, the council has confirmed.

Assistant District Registration Officer, Veronica Mussa, said a total of 540,377 IDs had arrived and that sorting of the cards would be done from 19th to 22nd February before they distribute them to centres.

“Sorting of the ID cards will involve placing them according to centres for easy distribution,” said Mussa, adding: “After the exercise, from 26th to 27th February the District Registration Task Force (DRTF) will brief teachers and head teachers in TDCs on the distribution.”

She said on 1st and 2nd March, the national identification cards would be delivered to centres ready for distribution to the registered citizens.

Mussa said due to long distances to some centres, the council might consider delivering the IDs at centres during the briefing of the teachers and head teachers to save time.

Mangochi DC, Reverend Moses Chimphepo has since appealed to all councilors, chiefs and Members of Parliament to mobilize people in their respective areas to go and collect the IDs from the centres where they registered.

“We have received over 90 percent of the expected IDs. Let everyone who registered go to their centres and collect their ID cards,” said Chimphepo. “We don’t want to have unclaimed IDs because we may have challenges keeping them.”

Mangochi was among the districts that conducted mass national registration exercise in Phase 4 and registration in the district commenced on August 10 in few centres and it later spread to the rest of the district’s 240 centres with an allocation of 473 registration teams.- MANA