Malawi, Zambia Embarks on Fight Against Human Trafficking

Mchinji Immigration border post together with the Zambian counterparts have embarked on joint sensitization meetings to disseminate messages on the evils of human trafficking and smuggling.

Mchinji is one of the districts in Malawi that has for so long experienced human trafficking and smuggling which is retrogressive to development.

According to records, Mchinji Immigration border post has registered several cases where Malawians are trafficked to neighbouring Zambia, mostly to work in farms.

Mchinji Immigration Office Public Relations Officer, Madalitso Banda, on Wednesday said communities are being sensitized on how they can prevent human trafficking and report all suspicious cases to relevant authorities.

“We are strongly warning them to avoid aiding traffickers and smugglers. The communities are responding well and we expect them to be reporting any suspicious case to the relevant authorities,” he said.

On illegal entry into the country by foreigners, Banda said there has been a trend that communities from the said two countries do not travel with proper documents when exiting their countries, hence he called on citizens to abide by the call to avoid aiding illegal entry.

“We are sensitizing communities on the need to use border passes as cross-border residents. We reminded them that these border passes are meant for social visits. Communities now are able to know how they can access passports or temporary travelling documents,” he said.

From Zambian was Senior Immigration Officer Mordecai Lungu who highlighted on the dangers of aiding illegal entry, saying it puts both countries at risk on security, health and economic issues.

He said it is a punishable offence by law to aid and abet illegal entry.

“Anybody entering a country needs to be screened by immigration officers on the port of the country,” he said.

The meetings, apart from bordering communities have also targeted bicycle operators and taxi operators and members. The meetings which started on 12th February this year has targeted communities that make the boundary between the two countries including Kondoole village of Traditional Authority Mlonyeni and Mwami area, Chipata district in Zambia.-MANA