Ghetto King Fredokiss to Take Positivity Message to Schools

Award winning hip hop icon Fredokiss has announced that he will conduct intensive tours in universities and secondary schools this year in a bid to spread messages of positivity among youths.

Fredokiss said as United Nations Children’s Funds (UNICEF) Champion for Children, he wants to use the opportunity to inspire the youth in schools to work hard and become what they want in future.

“Tell a friend to tell a friend to share this post and comment with the name of the university and secondary school they would like me to visit,” announced the Ghetto King AKA Ntchana through his Facebook page.

The idea has since received overwhelming response as witnessed by massive comments from the post.

Born Penjani Kalua, the hip hop star is one of the few Malawian artists with a strong semi-urban appeal, as he is hell-bent to transform lives of fellow youths in Malawi and so far, he has become a role model for many in the urban settings.

In 2017, the artist successfully held three free big shows in the cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu respectively, the events which indisputably catapulted him to limelight.

Through his face book page, fans have been praising him for his motivational songs which they say have helped in changing the mindsets of the youths to start seeing things positively.

His songs are characterized by messages that inspire youths not to fret, but rather engage in something meaningful to make a difference in society.

“Your songs have changed my life because I was just fussing around in the ghetto without doing anything to make ends meet.

“After listening to your songs, I got motivated and approached my mum to give me K15, 000 as a start-up business capital. I am now glad to inform you that I am running a poultry business- I am proud of you Ntchana,” posted Willard Mboma, resident of Blantyre city.- MANA