Former Speaker Mpasu Walks Last Mile

The body of former Speaker of Parliament and former parliamentarian for Ntcheu Central Sam Mpasu was laid to rest Sunday February 18, 2018, at his home village Khuzi, in the area of Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu.

Mpasu, who died on Monday February 12, 2018 at his house in Mudi, Blantyre, was accorded a full military honour funeral service by government in recognition of the great role he played in the development of the country.

Delivering a message of condolence from the country’s head of state was Vice President Saulos Chilima who described the late Mpasu as a great man who contributed a lot to the development and democratic process of the country.

Chilima said Malawi as a country will miss him for his great achievements as a politician and a writer.

“There are a lot of achievements to his credit which we can outline as a country. He was such a great man the country has ever had,” said Chilima.

The Vice President urged Malawians in the country to emulate a good example set by the deceased.

Speaker of the national assembly Richard Msowoya described late Mpasu as a courageous politician who played a great role in ensuring that there was peaceful transition of government from one party rule to multiparty.

“For those that know Sam, will agree with me that he was a very courageous man who used to speak without fear for the betterment of Malawians,” said Msowoya.

Representing the bereaved family, Reverend Martin Kantwela said the family has lost a great man who was a pillar for the family.

He thanked late Mpasu’s son John for making it possible to alert family representatives in Malawi to check on their father after his daughter Becky became suspicious of something when his father wasn’t picking up his phone.

Fondly known by his Ngoni name Biyeni, Mpasu served as a diplomat in the Foreign Service, worked as a cabinet minister in different portfolios during Bakili Muluzi era and served as parliamentarian for Ntcheu central constituency.

He was also a writer and has left two books behind titled “Nobody’s friend” and “Political Prisoner 3/75 of Dr. H. Kamuzu Banda” where he highlighted his experience as a prisoner at Mikuyu prison during Kamuzu era when he was detained without trial.

The funeral service was attended by several dignitaries which included former speaker of parliament Louis Chimango, Speaker Richard Msowoya and her deputy Esther Mcheka Chilenje, leader of opposition Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, parliamentarians, cabinet ministers, chiefs, clergy and government officials among others.

He was born in 1945 and is survived by six children.-MANA