Chisomo Children’s Club to Construct Street Kids Clinic

Chisomo Children’s Club has revealed an ambitious plan of constructing a clinic for street children in Lilongwe worth K70 million.

Executive Director for the Club Richard Mdyetseni disclosed this at a media briefing in Lilongwe Friday.

Mdyetseni said they expect the clinic to be fully operational by January 2019.

He further disclosed that funds for the construction will be sourced locally while equipment and medication for the clinic will be provided by an outside donor who has already committed to the cause.

The clinic will be constructed near their current location of Chisomo Children’s Club at Malangalanga in Lilongwe and will serve the community at a nominal fee to those above 18 years and free to all street children below that age, according to Mdyetseni.

He said they have decided to construct the clinic after establishing that a high number of street children rarely access health services when they fall sick largely due to stigma, discrimination and harsh treatment.

Mdyetseni (c) makes a point Kalungama (left) and Fundraising Coordinator Tsokonombwe listens

“There are over 3000 street children in the city of Lilongwe who lack access to proper health care.

“Most of these children have common ailments that range from malaria, scabies, dysentery and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs). So, we came up with an idea of having this clinic to provide free treatment on such diseases,” Mdyetseni said.

He added that most street children are usually left to suffer on their own when they fall sick with nowhere to go to seek help.

Head of fundraising committee at the club Felix Tsokonombwe said resource mobilization activities towards the project are at an advanced stage with one big event scheduled to take place in March this year.

“We will be holding a fundraising dinner at Lilongwe Hotel to provide an opportunity to people and organizations of goodwill to assist in this noble cause,” Tsokonombwe said.

Construction works are expected to start in October 2018 and all designs for the clinic have already been drawn and approved by relevant authorities.

Current Nursing Officer for the Club, Alinuswe Kalungama, said that once finished, the clinic will help in providing quality health care to street children.

Plans are under way to have similar facilities in the rest of the cities in the country, according to Mdyetseni.

Chisomo Children’s Club is a child-rights NGO that was established in 1998 to promote rights and offer a better future for street-connected and other vulnerable children in Malawi.- MANA