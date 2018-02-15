Mighty POV to Celebrate Return Of ‘Prodigal Son’

Blantyre based Prophets Of Vision (POV), known on stage as the Mighty POV have lined up several activities as part of celebrating the return of one of its members, George Adams.

Adams, who announced his return, last month left POV crew for about three years now, as he was concentrating on his studies at Pentecostal Life University where he was studying Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications and Journalism.

Since Adams left the group in 2015, Isaac Chizaka and Omex Chimpeni are the ones that made sure that the POV maintained its fame.

The trio’s leader Isaac Chizaka, on Tuesday told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Blantyre that the crew would travel to Capetown, South Africa end of May, 2018 and then launch the best of POV DVD at Robins Park afterwards.

“We can’t deny it; it’s a celebration for his return. We missed him so much because we grew up together in Nkolokosa Township so we are like brothers.

“We are supposed to leave for Capetown end May and after the trip, we will launch the best of POV DVD,” Chizaka disclosed.

Meanwhile, the trio has released a new single titled Mirror which talks of God’s love upon his children. Where God is described as a perfect mirror for our lives in as far as the spiritual journey on this earth is concerned.

POV started in 2001 and has since then they have produced four albums including Lipenga, Madalitso mbwembwembwe, Tiankhandwe and Ambuye mukundimva.

Chizaka added that the group would soon launch the Might POV Scholarships initiative which according to him would be targeting the underprivileged and needy students around Blantyre.

He said they decided to do this in a bid to help government and non-governmental organizations in promoting education in the country.- MANA