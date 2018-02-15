Labour Minister Kasaila to Commission Apprentice Tools for Community Colleges

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila will on Friday, the 16th February, 2018 Commission apprentice tools for the 2015 cohort of Community Technical College (CTC) students at Mponela Community Technical College.

The commissioning of the apprentice tools follows the promise President Prof. Peter Mutharika had made to the graduating students on their graduation ceremony, according to the Labour Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Christina Nkutumula.

“During the graduation ceremony in August, 2017, President Prof. Peter Mutharika promised the graduating students that government would provide them with start-up tools to help in enhancing the skills they had learnt during their training,” she explained.

She further said the tools are expected to benefit at least 627 students who graduated in 2017 for the 2015 cohort.

“The students will be collecting the tools in the colleges where they were trained and graduated,” said Nkutumula.

The tools are in the trades of Bricklaying, Carpentry and Joinery, Fabrication and Welding, Motor Cycle Mechanics, Fashion and Design, and Plumbing.

The tools have been procured by Government through TEVETA for the 2015 cohort of Community Technical Colleges. The distributing exercise to various colleges has been finalized, according to the Labour Ministry’s PRO.-MANA