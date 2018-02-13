Media Stores Has Enough Scabies Cure in Stock

Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) has assured members of the public that it has enough stock of Benzyl Benzoate (BB) paint which is used to treat scabies.

A recent media report indicated that Ntchisi District Health Office has shortage of the BB paint because CMST, where drugs and other medical supplies are purchased from, did not have it in stock.

Scabies, a contagious itchy skin disease, has hit some parts of the district in Traditional Authorities Chikho, Kasakula and Nthondo.

CMST Public Relations Officer, Herbert Chandilanga explained in an interview that they have BB paint in stock in all its regional medical stores in the south, centre and north.

“As of January 9, 2018, the CMST Regional Medical Stores for the centre had 2,890 units of 500 ml each of the BB paint,” said Chandilanga, adding the last time Ntchisi District Health Office ordered for the medication was in January and got all the bottles they asked for.

He further explained that CMST is expecting to get more stocks soon and has since called on all health facilities in need of the BB paint to order it from the trust.

Ntchisi District Health Officer, Dr Zondwayo Ng’oma also confirmed in an interview on the availability of the BB paint at his office.

“I have crosschecked with the pharmacy department and I can confirm that we have BB paint in stock and patients can access it from our health facilities,” he said.