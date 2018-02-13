Malawi First Lady Gertrude Mutharika Calls for Good Hygiene Practices

Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika on Monday retaliated on the need for communities in Malawi to follow good hygiene and healthy practices to prevent and control communicable diseases such as cholera.

This comes in the wake of cholera outbreak in some parts of Malawi.

The First Lady said this at Luchenza Catholic primary school, when she presided over a cancer awareness meeting.

During the awareness meeting people had a chance to learn more on family planning, cholera, esophagus, breast and cervical cancer from different heath experts.

“Every household ought to have a toilet that must be used by all. However we should also remember to wash hands every time we visit the toilet and whenever we are preparing food,” said the First Lady.

She then asked the gathering to always rush to the hospital whenever they fall sick, so that they remain healthful and take part in the development of their families and the country at large.

Madam Mutharika also tackled on family planning, where she encouraged women to take family planning seriously.

“Let’s have children that we can manage to take care of. Time is past where one will depend on relations to assist in the upbringing of our children, we should have children that we can manage to clothe and send to school,” said the First Lady.

On cervical cancer, Mutharika took time to encourage women to go for cancer screening individually or in different groupings that they belonged to.

“Let’s not be afraid, it’s a simple process, its painless and it does not take time. Cervical cancer is difficult for one to identify at home as its signs are difficult to detect, as such let us make time and go to the hospital for screening in large number so that we are treated in time,” she said.

In his welcome remarks, Sub Traditional Authority Ndalama expressed gratitude to the First Lady for taking time to raise awareness on cancer and other life threatening diseases.

Ndalama said the First Lady’s visit had really encouraged and empowered the women to demand their rights on health.

“The safe motherhood programs that you are undertaking in the country are helping to make lives of our mothers’ health. We ask you to continue with these visits so that you reach out to a lot of women in this country,” said Ndalama.

Malawi is one of the countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa where a lot of women have died and some are suffering from cervical.

As one way of showing love and respect for the elderly the First Lady distributed hampers with assorted items to over 400 men and women.