Nomads’ Captain Kamwendo Admits Poor Performance in DRC

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Captain Joseph Kamwendo has admitted poor performance they showed in Democratic Republic Congo (DRC) has given them a mountain to climb back home when they face As Vita next week in the second leg of the preliminary round of 2018 Champions league.

The Nomads’ second half lackluster display saw them being clobbered 4-0 to As Vita in the first leg of the Champions League at Martyrs Stadium.

“We waited too long. In the first half, we were waiting for something to happen. We didn’t create chances and we didn’t have the ball like we should have done and then in the second half we “dearly” paid for it.

We need to take the initiative a bit more, to attack more and keep the ball because we didn’t do that against Vita,” Kamwendo observed, who was shown a straight red card in the second half for a rough tackle on As Vita player.

He said in the second half, especially towards the end the game their opponents were tired but and that made the team to create more chances but never utilized.

Wanderers Captain added that, “We were not pressing as much and we were creating a bit more space so we had chances. It’s a bit frustrating because you could see that we could have gone home with a goal. I think we weren’t at the standard required; so it’s something to look at for the next game.”

On how difficult it would be to overturn the tables back home, Kamwendo said Sunday’s game is water under the bridge.

“We can’t just be stuck looking back at this game. We need to analyze, need to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes and you never know what can happen,” he explained.

Wanderers team manager, Steven Madeira said all is not lost and that they will still fight in the second leg.

“The battle is not over. We have seen our weaknesses and we will rectify them in Malawi,” he said.

The Nomads are expected to arrive in home Monday through Chileka International airport. Their second leg assignment is on Wednesday next week in Lilongwe at Bingu National Stadium.