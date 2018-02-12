Mighty Have Fallen; Nomads O AS Vita 4

Congolese side AS Vita club has taken a significant step towards reaching the next phase of the CAF Champions league following a 4-0 home win over Beforward Wanderers in the first leg of the first preliminary round.

Buoyed by their noisy fans ,Vita took the lead in the eighteenth minute through Jesus Muloko.

Mukoko Batezado made it 2-0 just before the half-hour mark and JM Makasu scored the third goal towards the end of the first 45 minutes.

Wanderers changed their formation in the second half by engaging a 4-4-2 approach with the introduction of fresh legs of Dan Kumwenda and Esau Kanyenda for Yamikani Chester and Rafiq Namwera .

The Nomads pressed for a goal but in the end they opened up again to allow Muloko complete a brace on 87 minutes.

So,down 4-0 after the first leg Wanderers have been left with a rather very difficult task as they must beat Vita in the return leg in Lilongwe by over four goals to have any chance of progressing in the competition.