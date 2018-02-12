Govt Values Youth Participation in Development– Minister

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka has said government recognizes the role young people play in the socio– economic development of the country.

Speaking on Saturday when presided over a football bonanza at Machinga Community Ground he sponsored, Msaka said it was from that realization that government has set out a number of developmental activities targeting the youth.

“In 2018, government has plans to construct a community technical college in Machinga because it is keen to improve the living standards of young people in the country,” he disclosed.

Msaka encouraged the youth in the district to utilize the facility once it was established.

He added that the college would provide an opportunity to the youth in the district to acquire various vocational skills which would in turn help in improvement of livelihoods.

The Minister appealed to the business community in the district to support young people with soft loans, saying difficulties in sourcing start-up capital hinders the youth from engaging in meaningful economic activities.

“For a long time, women have been the target beneficiaries of these loans but it is now time that we also engage the youth as equal and active participants in the growth of the country’s economy,” he emphasized.

Msaka who is eyeing Machinga Likwenu Constituency pledged to launch a soccer trophy in the area soon, where, he said, teams from Lisanjala and Likwenu wards would compete.

He discouraged the youth from engaging in bad behaviours such as premature sexual activities, drinking beer and smoking.

“I would like to engage young people into productive activities to uplift their own lives,” Msaka said, adding that he would like to work with Kanduwa Sande, a 2017 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation’s innovation awardee in motivating communities in Machinga to become development conscious.

Group Village Headman Lipongwe thanked government through the water sector for sinking five boreholes and for providing learning materials to schools in his area.

He urged people in his area to support government in her efforts in implementing development activities, noting that as a chief he would continue to mobilize his subjects to participate in self-help initiatives.

During the bonanza, Magobo Football Club which emerged winners in the finals after betaing Jando United 5-4.

Magobo went away with a ball and K30, 000 cash and losing finalists Jando United received a ball and K20, 000.