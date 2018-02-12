Defilement Rate Worries Magistrate

First Grade Magistrate (FGM) for Chiradzulu Magistrate court, Annie Chikhadzula has said cases of defilement are on the increase in the district compared to other cases.

She made the remarks on Friday at Group Village Head (GVH) Kachingwe in Traditional Authority (TA) Mpama in Chiradzulu where Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) organized a meeting to sensitize people in the area on Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Chikhadzula explained that women and girl are victims of GBV in the area compared to men and boys due to poverty as some failed to come open to report the abuse as they are silenced by little amount of money.

“We come to sensitize people on the dangers of GBV so that cases of GBV should do down in our communities,” she pointed out.

Senior Chief Mpama confirmed that GBV is common in his area and hoped Primary Justice Intervention would make a difference.

He added that through the project, women are able to speak out on issues of abuse that were regarded as a taboo before the inception of the project.

“Through the project, my subjects are able to draw a line on cases that can be taken to police and cases that can be referred to traditional courts tribunal,” Senior Chief Mpama narrated.