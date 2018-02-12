Cancer Survivors Appeal for Cancer Response Support

Cancer Survivors Quest (CQS) has stressed the need for communities to provide monetary and moral support towards cancer response to enable cancer patients survive.

CSQ Director Chikhulupiliro Ng’ombe, a cancer survivor since 1995 said this on Friday in Blantyre after the organization had successfully walked from Blantyre to Zomba recently to commemorate World Cancer Day as well as raise funds for cancer response.

“People’s support in cash or in kind is very essential as cancer is a life threatening condition and if we don’t anything about it people will die, including those that had a chance of survival,” he said.

Ng’ombe said the big walk was one of the events the organization had lined up in 2018 to raise K10 million for the projects they were currently undertaking hence calling for meaningful support.

“We have a number of projects that need a lot of money like support to patients, Alinafe Cervical Cancer Screening project, support to cancer survivors, cancer aawareness as well as nutritional projects,” he disclosed.

The Director pointed out that the organisation would continue lobbying for universal health care for cancer treatment as well as holistic care for cancer patients in the country.

“On top of that, we need to see more involvement of cancer survivors as it is not enough just to inject people and hope for the best,” he added.

Cancer Survivors Quest is a non – profit organization registered in 2012.

The organization is run by cancer survivors at secretarial level but has an open membership.