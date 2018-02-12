BEAM, Students Plant 2000 Trees

Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust in conjunction with Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAM) and Lilongwe City Council on Friday engaged students in Lilongwe in planting 2000 trees along Lingadzi River with an aim of instilling in the students a sense of responsibility in conserving and beautifying the environment.

The students were drawn from five private schools namely Golden Gate, Crazmatic, Haven Modern, Favoured Privates Schools and St Jones Catholic Secondary School.

This is part of the campaign by Beautify Malawi to plant 1 million trees before the end of this year’s tree planting season. So far, 200,000 trees have been planted in conjunction with various educational institutions.

“In collaboration with ISAMA, BEAM has been involved with students in private schools to make sure we teach the young students in taking care of the environment to make sure we are living in a clean and green environment.

“I am sure you can see the excitement they have and some of them have made a commitment that they will be coming to water and take care of the trees.

This is what her Excellency wants to bring down to the lives of the children of Malawi,” said Dingiswayo Jere, BEAM trustee.

Last week, BEAM was in the northern part of Malawi also involving various schools in the exercise.

In his remarks, Joseph Patel from ISAM said children being the future of the country need to be aware of the important issues affecting the country. One of the issues, he said was the issue of climate change.

“As you are aware Malawi and the rest of the global community has been impacted by climate change which almost changed the seasons as we used to know them. Sometimes we have rains or droughts when we least expect them as was the case in some periods of January and February.

“Because of that we want our learners to be aware of these critical issues and that is why we teach them about planting trees which include soil conservation, provision of good rains and fresh vapor,” said Patel.

Also present on the day was Chairperson for health and environment committee, Marion Chadewa who represented the Lilongwe City Major.

He said the council would make sure the trees are taken care of as they already have a team tasked with monitoring trees planted.

One of the ways the team does to achieve this he said is to engage locals by encouraging them not to damage the trees.