AS Vita Coach Warns His Charges Against Complacency

As Vita Coach Jean-Florent Ikwange Ibenge has warned his charges against complacency saying Be Forward Wanderers will pose a significant threat in the return match next week Wednesday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Nomads were smashed 4-0 on Sunday in the first-leg in Kinshasa in a game which Wanderers performed miserably according to their Captain Joseph Kamwendo.

Vita is touted as the favorites to progress through to the next round; but Ibenge says Wanderers will be hard nut to crack as they would have a home ground advantage.

He told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that the principal risk to achieving Vita’s dream to progress to the next round to avoid complacency adding anything could happen in a game of football.

“Wanderers are not a cheap team. They are a top team. We had pedigree than them. We just have to take them serious and not underrate them, because they have some skilful players like that jersey 10 and the goalkeeper,” Ibenge pointed out.

He said if they compare the teams in the Champions League, Malawian sides are not really top sides but it is also important for them not to underrate Wanderers.

“We have to work hard and score more take the game from where we have stopped by scoring more goals. But it all boils down to proper planning. We will make the players understand that Wanderers cannot be taken for granted,” the coach added.

Kamwendo will not feature in the return leg following the red card he received in Kinshasa.