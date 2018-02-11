Nomads Ready for AS Vita in CAF Champions League Opener

Be Forward Wanderers Captain, Joseph ‘Shakira’ Kamwendo Saturday said they are ready for Sunday’s CAF Champions League clash against AS Vita of Democratic of Congo.

He told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Kinshasa that they had prepared well for the encounter to ensure that they started their continental campaign on a good footing.

“The team is ready for the game, at least we have done everything in the pre-season and we are looking very good,” the Captain explained.

Kamwendo, the 2017 TNM player of the season said his team would fight for a win come Sunday.

“The worst should be a draw because if we can secure victory here or a draw we will just finish them in Lilongwe,” he hoped.

Kamwendo added that they were not intimidated with supporters in DRC because they were used to that at home when playing against their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

Kamwendo who had a long stint in DRC having played for TP Mazembe shared a joke with his friends to send the whole bus into laughter.

“Inu Vita inali kale ili ndi a zibambo pano. Iwo 11 ife 11 tithana nawo tabwera anangomva kuti tadropa CAF kusiya training auponda tithana nawo. (AS Vita used to be a good team in the past but now their players are old. They will be 11 and we will be 11 players also and we have come to fight with them. They were misled when they heard that we have pulled out of CAF competition and they stopped training, they are in for a shock), Kamwendo joked with his fellow players.

The 2017 TNM Super League champions arrived in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Friday afternoon ahead of their match against AS Vita to be staged at the Martyrs Stadium.

Upon arrival at Kinshasa Airport, the Nomads were warmly welcomed by officials from the Congolese Football Association.

They had a one hour drive from the airport to Beatrice Hotel situated within Kinshasa City.

On their way to the hotel, some Congolese nationals were mocking the Nomads with signs that they will be beaten with not less than three goals.

However, the Nomads players looked confident and not shaken at all as they joked and laughed.

After four hours of rest at the magnificent Beatrice Hotel, the team went to the venue of Sunday’s encounter to loosen up their muscles.

It was the same thing, as Vita supporters were showing Nomads a sign of Nomads three or four goals in favour of the home team.

Wanderers will host AS Vita on February 25, 2018 at Area 48’s Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe during the second leg of the preliminary round.

The match is expected to kickoff at 16:30 hours on Sunday.