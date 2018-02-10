FAM Clears Nchalo United On Match Fixing

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) hereby wishes to inform the general public that, on 3rd February 2018, a disciplinary hearing was convened against Nchalo United FC, Mr. George Azizi Nyirenda, Mr. Limbani Chisambi, Mr. Stephano Gomani, Mr. Lameck Phiri and Mr. Jimmy Nangantani Phiri on an allegation of matching fixing or trying to fix the match during the 2017 Carlsberg Cup Round of 32 match involving Chitipa United FC and Nchalo United FC played on 13th July 2017 at Mzuzu stadium.

SUMMARY OF FACTS:

It was during the 2017 Carlsberg Cup Round of 32 match involving Chitipa United FC and Nchalo United FC played on 13th July 2017 where it was alleged that Nchalo United officials, the match officials (namely; Mr. George Azizi, Nyirenda, Mr. Limbani Chisambi, Mr. Lameck Phiri and Mr. Stephano Gomani) together with Mr. Jimmy Nangantani Phiri were involved in match fixing or tried to fix the match with a bribe amounting to MK15,000 (or euphemistically referred to as “Mzimbe”) which Mr. Jimmy Nangantani Phiri pocketed but never proceeded to give to match officials.

The match ended in favour of Chitipa United through post-match penalties after the game had ended 1-1 in regular time. At the end of the match, officials of Nchalo United FC roughed up the match official(s) demanding back the MK15,000 bribe as the outcome did not reflect what was agreed earlier on. The match official(s) paid back the money.

FINDINGS:

The Disciplinary Committee made the following findings as stipulated here below:

● That the match was not fixed. The disallowed goal for Nchalo United FC during the match removed any possibility of match fixing and that all available evidence presented suggested that Mr. George Azizi Nyirenda was not aware of the intended bribe being paid.

● That Mr. Jimmy Nangantani Phiri admitted to receiving the MK15,000.00 meant to be used to bribe match officials and never intended to hand-over the money due to his behavior on the particular day of the match. He was found guilty of attempting to fix the match.

● That Mr. Jimmy Nangantani Phiri did approach Mr. George Azizi Nyirenda to offer him the bribe which the latter refused to be part of it.

● That Mr. George Azizi Nyirenda was innocent of taking bribes but guilty of failing to report the attempted match fixing.

● That Mr. Limbani Chisambi was fully aware of the bribery but refused to be involved. He knew that the bribe had actually changed hands when Nchalo officials were assaulting Mr. George Azizi Nyirenda. He had knowledge of the intended bribe before the match kicked-off but never reported to anyone of the attempted match fixing.

● That Mr. Stephano Gomani was fully aware of the bribery and the negotiations leading thereto. He had become aware that the intended bribe had been given to Mr. Jimmy Nangantani Phiri. He was found guilty of failing to report the attempted match fixing and held a very suspicious stand that he intended to benefit from the bribery.

● That Mr. George Azizi Nyirenda, Mr. Limbani Chisambi, Mr. Stephano Gomani and Mr. Lameck Phiri never handled the bribery money.

● That Nchalo United FC officials namely; Mr. Enock Whayo (General Secretary), Mr. Mabvuto Lungu (Coach), and Mr. Patson Nyengo (Technical Director) were involved in attempted match fixing and found guilty of such.

● That Mr. Patson Nyengo was further found guilty of inciting hatred and violence against Mr. George Azizi Nyirenda contrary to the FAM Disciplinary Code.

● That Nchalo United FC was found guilty of attempted match fixing through the conduct made by the officials and bound by such actions.

PENALTIES:

Having found that there was no match fixing but only attempt and contrary to Articles 2, 8, 9, 62 and 69 of the FAM Disciplinary Code, the Disciplinary Committee pronounced sanctions as follows:

● That Mr. Jimmy Nangantani Phiri has be banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 36 months effective 13th July 2017. He has further been banned from entering any stadium in Malawi for 10 months, effective 8th February 2018.

●That Mr. Limbani Chisambi has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 4 months effective 13th July 2017.

● That Mr. Stephano Gomani has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 18 months effective 13th July 2017.

● That Mr. George Azizi Nyirenda has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 2 months effective 13th July 2017.

● That Mr. Enock Whayo has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 36 months effective 13th July 2017. He has further been banned from entering any stadium in Malawi for 10 months, effective 8th February 2018.

● That Mr. Patson Nyengo has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 36 months effective 13th July 2017. He has further been banned from entering any stadium in Malawi for 10 months, effective 8th February 2018.

● That Mr. Mabvuto Lungu has been banned from taking part in any football-related activity for 36 months effective 13th July 2017. He has further been banned from entering any stadium in Malawi for 10 months, effective 8th February 2018.

● That Nchalo United FC has been fined MK500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Kwacha) and will have 3 points deducted from its point tally in the 2018 TNM Super League.

The Disciplinary Committee further overruled all life bans imposed on match officials and have replaced them with the sanctions stated above. Any aggrieved party is free to appeal to the FAM’s Appeals Committee having fulfilled the necessary conditions as stipulated in the FAM Disciplinary Code.

Issued on this 8th Day of February 2018.

ALFRED GIFT GUNDA

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER