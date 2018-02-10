All set for Sapitwa’s Night of Romance Poetry; ‘For You My Love’

As one way of cerebrating the Valentine’s Day which is just around the corner, Sapitwa Poetry, a Malawian brand that promotes creative writing says all is set for this year’s night of romance show in Lilongwe.

Sapitwa poetry co-founder, Robert Chiwamba told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday that Lilongwe poetry lovers should expect exciting moment as February 10, 2018 will be yet another memorable day full of poetry fun.

The event will be celebrated under the theme For You My Love.

Chiwamba said they chose to hold the event at a small venue, The Story Club in Area 47, saying it is going to be a “participatory poetry” whereby the audience will be part of the “mouth watering” event.

“As a way of cerebrating the valentine’s day, we will have ten poets on the menu reciting romantic poems carrying messages about power of love in social settings. Further, we will have a theatre sketch on love and an acoustic performance to spice up the event,” said the poet.

He added: “Unlike last year’s event, this one will have a special stage with proper and sophisticated lightings for easy audience engagement. Furthermore, we have more female poets than last year. The sketch is expected to add spectacle during the event.”

Robert Chiwamba, Marumbo Sichinga, Yolie, Jedidiah, Takondwa Hauya, Chim Chisiza, Morton Msowoya and Patwell Phiri are expected to dish out their best.

Sapitwa Poetry is a grouping of creative writers who are passionate and hell-bent to take the art of poetry to greater heights. Patrons will enjoy love poems being recited both in English and vernacular languages.

Among other initiatives, Sapitwa Poetry brags of a downloading website which is solely dedicated to poetry.