Msati Mseke; Namadingo Unveiled as DSTV, ECO Bank Brand Ambassador

DSTV Malawi and Eco Bank have unveiled urban sensational gospel artist patience Namadingo as their brands Ambassador and the artist has since signed a one year contract.

The unveiling ceremony took place Wednesday at Protea Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, which will see Namadingo carry the DSTV Malawi and Eco bank Brands for the year, 2018.

The award winning musician will be featured in various DSTV and Multichoice Malawi corporate, marketing and communications campaigns through conventional electronic and print media platforms besides being involved in digital advertising and social media communications.

Speaking at the function, Multichoice marketing Manager, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, said they decided to work with Namadingo because he has demonstrated maturity in the music industry, “the same way DSTV Malawi”.

He said Namamadingo’s music appeals to everyone regardless of the age and gender divide.

“There is a kind of congruency between Namadingo’s music and DSTV content. His music is loved by everyone ranging from little kids, to boys and girls, men and women. DSTV has also programmes such as cartoons, sports drama which appeal to every age group; we thought working with him at this point in time will enhance our visibility.

“For us we are looking for different factors; you may have seen how he has developed as an artist, it takes a lot of courage, time and patience. He is “original, creative, unique and innovative,” observed Nyirenda.

Ecobank’s Head of Commercial Banking, Victoria Chanza described the partnership with DSTV Malawi and Patience Namadingo as a milestone both in business and entertainment circles.

Chanza said Ecobank is an energetic, vibrant and growing bank and so is Namadingo adding that taking him on board would help boost and market the bank’s innovative services which the public is not aware of.

“Patience is a darling to Malawi; he has a huge following on social media, his shows are always on point; so a is Ecobank, we see growth in our Brand and good business ahead,” explained Chanza.

Expressing his gratitude, the man of the moment, Patience Namadingo said this is an opportunity to die for and it symbolizes extreme support from the corporate world towards Malawi’s music growing industry.

He said that it is a great honor to work with Malawi’s biggest Brands as it is very good for his career and will do his best never to let them down.

The contract will require Namadingo to carry both DSTV and Ecobank Brands through his Band. Band members should wear T-Shirts emblazoned with DSTV messages, talk about DSTV and EcoBank during his shows, and perform at DSTV and Ecobank events among others.

Multichoice Malawi will also give him a full DSTV subscription during the duration of the contract besides supporting and organizing Namadingo’s music related activities.

This is the first time for Ecobank to have a brand Ambassador whilst Multichoice had Tay Grin in 2016 as Brand Ambassador for DSTV Malawi while Lulu was as GOTV Brand Ambassador in 2017.