Malengamzoma in Nkhata Bay Declared Open Defecation Free Zone; ‘Tasiya Kunyera Kutchire Bwerani Muzawone’

As Nkhata Bay is grappling with cholera outbreak, Traditional Authority (TA) Malengamzoma’s area has become the first in the district to be declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) zone by the National ODF Task Force (NOTF).

NOTF Secretary, Chrispin Bokho said Wednesday that NOTF members recommended that Traditional Authority Malengamzoma be granted ODF status at level one.

“The area should be granted ODF status at level one because pit latrine coverage is 96 percent above the minimum recommended level of 95 percent and 100 percent of the latrines have roofs and in good state of repair.

“Four percent of the households are sharing latrines which is within the allowable five percent by ODF strategy and that there is no open defecation,” Bokho explained.

He was speaking during District Coordinating Team (DCT) meeting organized to share the findings of Open Defecation Free status verification exercise done by NOTF.

Nkhata Bay District Water Officer, Alex Mwanjasi Mwakikunga thanked the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) for supporting communities in the area of TA Malengamzoma to achieve the ODF status through the Canadian Physicians for Aid and Relief (CPAR).

He said CPAR Malawi introduced Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) project in the district in August 2017 and the ODF status in Malengamzoma is a fruit of the project.

The one year project is being funded by UNICEF to the tune of K61, 497, 298.00.

Nkhata Bay District has, so far, registered 20 confirmed cholera cases since 25th December, 2017.