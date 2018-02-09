Keep Constituencies Green, Dausi Tells Parliamentarians

Minister of Information & Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi, has appealed to Members of Parliament (MPs) to plant trees in their constituencies as one way of mitigating the impact of climate change through environmental conservation.

Dausi made the call in Parliament on Wednesday in his contribution to the Performance Audit Report on the Economic Performance and Environmental Sustainability of Viphya Plantation in the Ministry of Natural Resource, Energy and Mining.

The call comes at a time when Malawi is in the 2017/18 forestry season.

He said the forest cover is important in climate change mitigation, hence the need to promote the planting of trees.

“I would like to encourage each one of us in this August House to have woodlots in our localities and care for them,” he said.

The minister observed that in some areas, there are communities who take care of the forests; as such he encouraged the MPs to emulate such examples.

One of the areas which have communities looking after forestry is Dzalanyama Forest Reserve which has Community Forestry Scouts who ensure that the forest is protected from encroachers.

He said climate change has hit this country hard and as such, measures need to be taken to mitigate the effects.

Recently, Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara led government ministries and departments in a tree planting exercise at Dzalanyama Forest Reserve under the theme Restore Dzalanyama Forest, Protect Our Water. About 6,000 trees are expected to be planted in the forest this season.

On 8th December, 2017 President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika launched this year’s forestry season in Mwanza with a call for stakeholders to take a leading role in environmental conservation.

60 million trees have been earmarked to be planted in this year’s forestry season.