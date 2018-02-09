Game Changer: Blantyre By-Pass road to Last 100 Years

As government promises to deal with contractors doing shoddy construction works in the country, TAHITI Networks Malawi has assured Malawians that the Blantyre By-pass road would be durable and have a life span of 100 years.

TAHITI has been given the contract to construct a 186 kilometre Blantyre by-pass road which is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the roads of Blantyre City.

The road stretches from Chigumula to Mpemba through Michiru to Chileka Airport. Then it snakes from the airport to Lunzu – Mapanga – Zomba – Chiradzulu turn – off before connecting Mzedi to Bangwe Township.

The project will cost government about K4.6 billion and is expected to offer employment to 150 unskilled labourers.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), TAHITI Networks Projects engineer, Madalitso Thengolose said it is their prime objective that Blantyre By-Pass road should be of good quality to meet the modern transport needs of Malawians.

“We are geared to do a job that will be appreciated by Malawians. The road is going to be strong enough to withstand adverse weather conditions,” said Thengolose adding that the road will be able to accommodate 30 big tracks once every day.

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango advised TAHITI Networks to live up to their promises.

Mhango warned that from now onwards, government will take action against any contractor who does shoddy work, saying some of the money invested in construction projects is from tax payers.

Deputy Director of Engineering Services at Blantyre City Council (BCC), Sekani Gondwe, said the council too will make sure the contractor does a commendable job through close monitoring and supervision.

“Gone are the days when contractors think they can get away with substandard work. We do not want public funds to just go down the drain because of contractors who would want to give tax payers a “raw deal”.

According to Thengolose, the first phase of the project will cover 13 kilomitres-from Chigumula to Mpemba and be ready for use end February 2019.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, President Arthur Peter Mutharika said among others, the project will improve the road network in the country besides adding beauty to the commercial City of Blantyre.

“It is my expectation that the by – pass road will minimize traffic congestion on the roads of Blantyre City. It will also enhance movement of goods and people,” said the Malawi Leader.

Few days ago, Vice President Saulos Chilima lambasted Shire River Basin Management Programme BRL Engineers for constructing a substandard earth dyke arguing, “the K290 million invested in the project was more than enough to construct a longer lasting concrete dyke”.