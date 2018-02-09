Airtel Urges Customers to Register SIM Cards

Airtel Malawi has urged its customers to register their SIM cards as instructed by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Thokozani Kamkondo of the Airtel marketing department made the call Wednesday after the ninth weekly draw of the Airtel Kuufira summer bonanza promotion in Lilongwe.

“We have started the registration in all our shops and customers can easily walk into any of our shops and they will be registered without any problem.

“For those who are in the villages, we are developing a program whereby we will be visiting them. But I should mention here that it is not true that those who are registered on Airtel money do not need to register with this registration. According to MACRA, everyone is required to register,” said Kamkondo.

She said Airtel has been overwhelmed with the response from its customers since the inception of the promotion.

During the draw, one lucky winner, a grocery owner who only identified himself as Fosten from Chuma area in Kasungu went away with K1Million.

Tapiwa Lakalaka from Soche in Blantyre, a student at Lilongwe Technical College was one of the five K200 000 winners.

“I had no idea of this promotion and I feel like you are joking about all this, I am completely failing to believe any of this,” said the excited and surprised Tapiwa.

The competition still has K8Million to dish out in its remaining four weekly draws. Another K10Million will be given to three lucky winners during the grand draw.

The first lucky winner will pocket K5Million, with the runner up and third placed to pocket K3Million and K2Million respectively.