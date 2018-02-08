Photos: First Couple Visits Limbe Market

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika Wednesday evening visited Limbe Market where they bought a number of items.

Business came to a a standstill at the market as both buyers and sellers jostled to catch a glimpse of the First Couple who among other things bought pumpkins, dry fish, eggplants and fresh groundnuts.

The act of the First Couple in buying from ordinary Malawians was one way of promoting local goods and showcasing that local produce is of top quality and that is very competitive against similar imported products.

The President had earlier in the day presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the MK4.6 billion Blantyre City By-pass road that will go through several locations Blantyre.

The 186-kilometre road is expected to facilitate easy and fast mobility of goods and services as one of the key factors at the centre of promoting the country’s economic growth.

“It is my expectation that the by – pass road will minimise traffic congestion in the roads of Blantyre City. It will also enhance movement of goods and people,” Mutharika said after the ground-breaking ceremony of the road.

He added that the development will improve the road network in the country and add to the beauty of Blantyre City and other rural areas.

The by-pass snakes from Chigumula to Mpemba through Michiru to Chileka Airport. Then it proceeds from the airport to Lunzu – Mapanga – Zomba – Chiradzulu turn – off before connecting Mzedi to Bangwe.

Construction works for the road will be done in phases and the first phase will start from Chigumula to Mpemba.

Mutharika said from Misesa – Chigumula, construction works will be completed within a year with the rest of the stretches taking three to four years.