Mutharika Warns Against ill – Treating Elderly Over Dry Spells

State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has warned people against ill – treating the elderly over allegations that they are responsible for blocking rains.

Mutharika said it was out of sheer malice and lack of respect for the elderly people to be accused of blocking rains, saying it was only one person (God almighty) who had control over weather conditions experienced at any given time.

The Malawian leader said it was uncalled for, for anyone to give names to elderly people and those with physical disabilities on the alleged grounds that they are ‘holding rains’. He warned that perpetrators of such behaviour would be dealt with sternly.

Mutharika was speaking on Wednesday during a development rally at Misesa Primary School ground in Blantyre.

He said it was sad to hear reports that some people were taking advantage of the dry spell by accusing the elderly for being responsible of the calamity and threatening to kill them.

“I don’t want to hear this nonsense any more. Should I find anyone ill-treating the elderly and people with disabilities, I will make sure that they rot in jail,” he warned.

“Let me take this opportunity to appeal to the people who ill-treat the elderly over [absence of] rains to stop this nonsense henceforth. This is total ignorance and must stop forthwith,” Mutharika added.

Recently, there have been reports that some people were accusing the elderly and people with disabilities for being responsible for the dry spells some parts of the country are experiencing.

For instance in Zomba, police this week rescued three elderly women from the hands of people who wanted to exact mob justice on accusation that they were behind dry spells being experienced around Traditional Authority Chikowi.

Five people have since been arrested in connection with the harassment of the elderly.

Meanwhile, the warning by the President would likely reduce threats and pressure on the elderly.