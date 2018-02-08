Mutharika Calls for Support on Development Projects

President Professor Peter Mutharika has called on people to put aside their political affiliations and support any meaning development that government is implementing in improving living standards in the country.

Mutharika made the call Wednesday at Misesa Primary School ground in Blantyre when he addressed a developmental rally after laying a foundation stone for the first – ever Blantyre by – pass road.

The President said government intends to implement a number of development project towards improving the country’s socio – economic status.

But Mutharika observed that for such initiatives to be achieved, Malawians need to be united, patriotic and hardworking.

“Government needs your support from all people and its partners to fulfill its my plans on developing this nation,” Mutharika said.

He went on to outline some new project government is implementing and planning to implement specifically in Blantyre City.

They include a new business park currently under construction, a 20-storey building, dual carriage road from Clock Tower to Chileka Airport and a new stadium near Njamba Freedom Park.

Mutharika further said there are more project in critical sectors like agriculture, education, health and transport.

Earlier on, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango said the leadership of this country is keen on bringing various development projects to people across the country.

“Since the President came to power in 2014, Malawi has witnessed a number of developmental projects in all sectors critical to economic growth.

With these developments, the leadership has people’s support in its pursuit to transform the nation,” Mhango said.

Senior Chief Kapeni of Blantyre also commended the country’s leadership for even distribution of development projects in the country.

He also assured government of people’s support on its development initiatives.