Bizarre: Angry Mob Attacks Catechist Over Dead Priest in Dedza

Drama ensued at the house of former Catholic Catechist at Mtakataka parish in Dedza when irate mob descended on his house following reports that he was keeping the late Fr. Juliano Absalom who died on January 19 in a road accident.

The mob was demanding the immediate release of the priest who was said to be alive but kept by the catechist Phillias Kanyemba in his house among other dead people, Dedza Police said.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Dedza Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Edward Kabango, said the chaos was prompted by Monica Mavuto, 18, from Mayola village in the area of chief Kachindamoto, who alleged that Kanyemba was keeping Fr Absalom and other dead people in his house.

Mavuto used to stay at Kanyemba’s house. She converted from Catholic Church to Zion Church.

“The girl said she was a witch but stopped after joining Zion Church. Upon joining the church, she confessed that she was a witch and said that they were keeping late Father Absalom and other dead bodies at Kanyemba’s house,”Kabango said adding “The girl mentioned her seven relatives as some of the people who taught her witchcraft.

“Later, accompanied by some of her Zion church members, she went and searched the house of her uncle looking for watery charms that could bring Absalom to normal life since the girl claimed that Absalom was alive and well. But they did not find the priest,” said Kabango.

Kabango said the mob later flocked to the retired catechist’s house demanding for the immediate release of late Fr. Absalom.

According to Kabango, Kanyemba lodged a complaint to police over the girl’s conduct and she was arrested together with her grandmother, Namaposa Chimangeni from Sunduzeni village in the area of chief Kachindamoto in Dedza district.

Kabango said the two were arrested for practising witchcraft because they made self- confessions.

Kanyemba refused to give any comment. He only said the matter was being handled by the police.

Fr. Absalom, died on January 19, 2018 at Deyang Luke hospital in Lilongwe after his motorcycle bumped into a stationary motorcycle driven by Chief Kachindamoto’s son. He was laid to rest on January 22 2018 at Bembeke Catholic Cathedral.

He was born on June 24, 1986 and hailed from Tsangano parish. He was ordained a priest on August 8 2015.