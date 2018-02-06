Tight Security in Blantyre; 24 Hardcore Criminals Cornered

At least 24 people have been arrested by the Blantyre Police following a sweeping exercise conducted at Wenela Bus Depot and Blantyre City as a whole.

Blantyre Police Station Public Relations Officer, Augustus Nkhwazi said the sweeping exercise which took place on Friday was aimed at bringing sanity at Wenela Bus Depot especially for people travelling to and from various destinations.

Nkhwazi said the exercise was also meant to inspire confidence among city residents of safety and security of both their lives and property.

“Two of those arrested during the exercise namely Gracium Mbewe, 28, of Lifa Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Chigaru in Blantyre and Innocent Sitebo, 20, of Siweni Village in T/A Chapananga, Chikwawa will be charged with illegal selling of liquor which contravenes section 72 (1)(a) of Liquor Act.

“The other 22 will be charged with touting which contravenes Regulation 8 (b) as read with Regulation 29 of the Road Traffic Act,” Nkhwazi said.

The police publicist said the suspects will appear before the court on Monday February 05, 2018 to answer to their respective charges.