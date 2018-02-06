MP Tips Mutharika of Looming Hunger in Shire Valley

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Central Constituency, Zaheer Gaffar Issa on Sunday asked government to take note of the looming hunger in Chikwawa.

Issa made the sentiments during a public rally President Professor Peter Mutharika addressed at Nchalo trading center in the district.

He said the drought and the fall army worms had negatively impacted on fields, where the crops were drying up with no hope for people to harvest anything.

The MP then asked for relief items to be distributed to communities in the district.

He however, commended government for the various developmental projects that have been initiated in the district citing the community college, teachers’ training college, and the Malawi rural electrification program (MAREP).

He went on to inform the head of state of the dilapidated police houses at Nchalo Police Post as well as lack of police vehicle in the area.

“We will work towards achieving a common goal with the government and mind you, the opposition won’t win over us,” said Issa adding that there wasn’t any need for government to stress up over the main opposition party, Malawi Congress Party.

In his response, President Peter Mutharika said his visit to Chikwawa was indeed to see the people as well as hear their problems while indicating that all along he was aware of the looming hunger fears that have rocked most parts of the country.

He then assured Malawians of his government’s commitment to ensuring that no one dies of hunger.

“When I imposed the ban not to sell maize outside Malawi, a lot of people accused me. I did that deliberately so that as a country we can have enough food in stock and that the looming hunger in most parts of the country should not affect us.

We so far have in stock over 234 metric tones of maize at both Admarc and the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA),” assured President Mutharika.