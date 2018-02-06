Malawi Profit from China Relations, Says Ambassador Shi Ting Wang

Malawi has benefited a lot from the bilateral relationship she established with the Peoples Republic of China over a decade ago; Chinese ambassador to Malawi Shi Ting Wang says.

Shi Ting said the relations between the two countries have yielded positive results for Malawi in different sectors ranging from education, finance and human resource capacity building.

He was speaking during a presentation ceremony of a K7.2 million worth donation of music instruments from some Chinese students to their counterparts in the country through Professor Gertrude Mutharika on Saturday.

“Malawi has been transformed because of its relations with China. Now China has become one of the largest investors in Malawi, bringing tens of thousands of job opportunities to local people.

“In the past years we have provided scholarships for more than 100 Malawians every year. In the same period we also provided about 600 short-term training opportunities for Malawi annually. China has now become the biggest contributor to Malawi’s human resources development,” said Shi Ting.

The ambassador added that it was pleasing to note that there has been a rapid and stable development of government to government relations over the last ten years.

However, he said there is need to further develop the people to people relations.

“The official diplomacy is important but the people to people exchange (programs) which is called peoples diplomacy is equally important. The sound official relations must be based on the strong friendship between the two peoples,” he said.

First lady Mutharika described China as a true friend of Malawi saying the country has transformed due to the development infrastructure projects China has provided to Malawi.

“The Chinese are not just singing any ordinary music. They are singing the tune of development. Road construction, Hotels and Conference Centers, the Parliament building and the magnificent Bingu National stadium are part of the Chinese developmental music,” she said.