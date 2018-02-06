Kiliye kiliye Remain Committed to LYCO Initiatives

The Malawi Digital Broadcast Network Limited (MDBNL) popularly known as Kiliye kiliye digital TV, has said it will remain committed to the Light of Youth Creative Organisation (LYCO) initiatives.

The MDBNL Director of Marketing, John Mchilikizo said this on Saturday during the National School Youth Arts Festival (NASFEST) Gala awards held at BICC in Lilongwe.

NASFEST is an annual youth festival organized by LYCO a Lilongwe based youth registered organization.

Every year the festival brings specific theme to compete on and participants display their art works through drama, songs poetry and traditional dances among others, and this year’s theme falls under ‘Youth in action to eliminate harmful cultural practices’.

MDBNL as a Broadcast Network said will remain committed to working with LYCO initiatives such as NASFEST in order to help the youth realize and exploit their potential in using creative arts to make Malawi a better place to live.

According to Mchilikizo the youth contribute greatly to the social and economic development of the country noting they are key players in the formation and expansion of content through their talents and skills.

“We also trust that if we support these youth we can create good arts production which would benefit our country,” Mchilikizo said.

Mchilikizo added that MDBNL decided to partner with LYCO to help the youth realize and exploit their potential in using creative arts to make Malawi a better place to live.

“Let us do something about this. We can use locally available resources such as creative arts and that is why we are here,” he said.

Mchilikizo also commended the introduction of providing all NASFEST participating schools with a starter pack of resource centre equipment, hence presented sets of kiliye kiliye digital decoders to all participating schools.

“We believe in this way, we will be contributing towards the realization of LYCO’s dream of having active resource centres where the youths can access information critical for their participation in development of our country through television content,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, the Royal Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, His Excellency Kikkan Haugen who was the guest of honour, commended LYCO’s initiatives including the theme saying it was a powerful theme because to eliminate harmful cultural practices is an important activity and needs to be taken seriously.

“I also like the theme of this festival, because elimination of harmful cultural practices is an important action. We are all aware that some of these practices encourage gender based violence, and help the spread of HIV and Aids therefore need to be changed,” Haugen said.

Haugen also thanked HIVOS foundation for managing funds financed by the Norwegian Embassy to the festival.

He also congratulated the schools who reached the finals saying the festival has inspired them to reach to the next level.

Since its inception in 2009, LYCO has been working in collaboration with National Theatre Association of Malawi, Film Association of Malawi and Hivos foundation among others aiming to help build a good platform for in and out of school youth to nurture and showcase their talents and keep their dreams come true.