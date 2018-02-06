Ethiopian National Arrested for Human Trafficking

Police in Rumphi have arrested a 25-year-old Ethiopian national on suspicion that he was involved in the trafficking of illegal aliens into the country.

Police publicist Victor Khamisi confirmed the development in an interview Thursday that police in the district are holding the Ethiopian whom he identified as Salam Ashoro.

“Ashoro was arrested when police received information that two vehicles coming from Karonga heading to Mzuzu had carried illegal immigrants. Upon receipt of that information, a follow up was made which led to his arrest,” Khamisi said.

He said at the time of the arrest at Chinyolo Trading Centre, the vehicles did not have the alleged illegal aliens or drivers of the vehicles.

“Meanwhile, we are hunting for the drivers and the illegal immigrants who are on the run,” he said.

Two Toyota Sienta vehicles with registration numbers KA9081 and RU9322 have been impounded and are currently at Rumphi Police Station.

The issue of illegal aliens finding themselves in the hands of police has been a regular occurrence in Rumphi. In December last year, on two separate occasions, police intercepted a group of 29 illegal immigrants and another of 22, all from Ethiopia.