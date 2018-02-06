Chief Lundu Ask Chakwera to Offer Constructive Criticism

Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa said on Sunday that it is high time opposition political parties worked together with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP’s) – led government by offering constructive criticism in addressing some of the challenges the country faces.

Lundu made the remarks during a public rally President Professor Peter Mutharika held at Nchalo Trading Centre in Chikwawa.

He said it is a pity that opposition parties are busy castigating government’s developmental efforts without offering alternative measures.

“We are all serving Malawians for our own betterment. It is a sad to see some opposition leaders continue pulling on the opposite direction whenever government does better,” said Lundu.

Lundu, therefore, called for unity among all Malawians irrespective of political or religious affiliation to work together in developing this nation.

“Being in the opposition does not mean that we should not give credit whenever it is due. Such an attitude will never propel us forward, it will just ruin our dream and plans to develop this nation.

The traditional leader, however, commended government for providing the two Shire Valley districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje with various development projects citing education, health, agriculture and road infrastructure, among others.

In his address, President Mutharika said government was aware of the challenges people in the country were facing and that his government has a number of projects lined up for implementation to address those problems.

He disclosed that anytime soon, Chikwawa will have a referral district hospital.

Mutharika further promised to see to it that no one dies of hunger and that there is constant supply of medical equipment in health facilities.