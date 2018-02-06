Bwalo Likule Network to Enhance Youth Participation

A local youth non-governmental organisation comprising a group of intellectuals has unveiled a new network called ‘Bwalo Likule Network’’ which seeks to enhance the participation of the youth in national development.

Briefing the media on Saturday in Blantyre, Bwalo Likule Network National Coordinator, Andrew Kaponya observed that for a long time the youth in the country have been relegated to unproductive activities.

“Youth have complained that sometimes the role that they take relegate them to issues that do not enhance their productivity in socio-economic activities. For instance, most of the times political parties use youths as agents of violence,” he said.

Kaponya said it was high time that young Malawians began to take their rightful role in decision making processes to foster the country’s national development agenda.

The national coordinator pointed out that the network was geared to mobilize the youth towards change of mindset agenda for meaningful development to take shape through community engagement and the use of different media platforms.

“Currently, we have laid out a proper foundation for engaging young people to begin to understand, see and do things differently in terms of how they perceive development agenda for government,” he said.

“For this to be achieved, the organisation will employ research based assessment to establish the needs of the people in different societal segments,” Kaponya added.

Kaponya, therefore, called for concerted efforts among different partners dealing with mindset change programmes to work closely with Bwalo Likule to achieve a common goal.

In his remarks, Director of Programmes for the Bwalo Likule Chimwemwe Kaonga said the network was convinced that the rate of socio-economic development could be accelerated if young people embrace new ways of thinking about development.

“We have learnt with deep discontent over elements of negativity, unpatriotic and disunity among the youths. We have also noted lack of self esteem over their own strategic agenda that has left them being unpatriotic and negative about issues surrounding their own growth hence the need for change,” Kaonga emphasised.

Bwalo Likule Network formally known as inter-university forum for development has now been established as a network of all university students and alumni from both public and private colleges.