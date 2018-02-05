Chakwera, Mia Panics As Mutharika Outlines Development Programmes in Nchalo

President Mutharika said this on Sunday during a public rally he addressed at Nchalo Trading Centre in Chikwawa District.

Mutharika said he was aware of the challenges that people were experiencing including a possibility of hunger due to dry spell and fall army worm attack on crops this growing season.

He assured the nation that government was doing everything possible to ensure that no one dies of hunger.

“Currently, we have 234 metric tonnes of maize in stock at the National Food Reserve Agency which the Agricultural Development Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) bought from farmers to ensure that every household is food secure,” Mutharika said.

He then said that government under his administration plans to continue carrying out developmental programmes in all the sectors including health, education and transport.

“We plan to build more health centres, upgrade primary and secondary schools, construct teachers training colleges, revive the Nsanje In-land Port and also construct roads as well as railway transport.

All these projects are aimed at building a better Malawi,” he said.

Mutharika expressed gratitude to the fruition of some development programmes that the 2014 Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manifesto outlined for implementation.

He cited the decent accommodation and housing subsidy programme also known as Cement and Malata programme, which has seen over 1500 houses constructed for poor households across the country.

“Additionally, we have managed to construct 15 community technical colleges in some districts and we plan to have 28 colleges constructed across the country by December this year to ensure that our youths are equipped with entrepreneurial skills,” Mutharika said.

In his remarks, Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi said a good leader instils the spirit of hard work, integrity and patriotism in people and commended President Mutharika for doing that.

“The President has demonstrated his commitment to reach out to all Malawians by spreading development programmes evenly irrespective of region or political affiliation,” Dausi said.

Speaking earlier, Paramount Chief Lundu of Chikwawa applauded DPP government for the numerous developmental programmes it has initiated in his area, saying the projects would go a long way in improving the living conditions of people in the district.

Paramount Chief Lundu cited the coming of modern district hospital as one example.

“This facility will bring health services closer to the people. Besides, the district will soon have a community college which is quite remarkable,” Lundu said.

During the public rally, the DPP welcomed six people who have defected from the Peoples Party (PP) and notable among them is Owen Chomanika, sponsor of Chikwawa United, and veteran politician Ben Khuleya together with their area and constituency committees.