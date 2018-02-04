Flames Regroups Sunday, Nyasa Bullets Dominates Squad

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames is expected to start training camp on Sunday at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre ahead of the team’s upcoming assignments.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary, Alfred Gift Gunda said the players would undergo intensive medical checkups before starting the paces.

“Players are expected to report either on Sunday, February 04 or Monday February 05, 2018 where they will undergo medical checkups before the commencement of training,” Gunda said in a statement.

The 22 man squad has been dominated by Nyasa Big Bullets which has contributed a total of eight players.

FAM has called Charles Thom, Brighton Munthali, Lemani Nthala and Ernest Kakhobwe as goal tenders.

The defence line has John Lanjesi, Charles Petro, Ian Chinyama, Yamikani Fodya and Gomezgani Chirwa.

Chimwemwe Idana, Chikoti Chirwa, Levison Maganizo and Mike Mkwate have been called into the training camp as midfielders.

FAM has entrusted the services of seven players to carry out the offensive duty as strikers and wingers namely; Peter Banda, Chiukepo Msowoya, Patrick Phiri, Righteous Banda, Mphatso Philemon, Fletcher Bandawe and Khuda Muyaba.

The Flames’ will be preparing for their next engagement in September in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers