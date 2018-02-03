Rastafarians in Custody for Protesting Against ‘Ganja Farmers’ Arrest

The Malawi Police Service in Mchinji district are keeping in custody fourteen Rastafarians for protesting the arrest of fellow Rastafarians who were found cultivating Indian Hemp locally known as Chamba.

Mchinji Police Public Relation Officer Kaitano Lubrino confirmed the arrest on Friday evening. He said on January 31 the acted on a tip-off and arrested two members of the Rastafarian religion for cultivating Indian hemp a development which angered other members.

” On February 1, a group of over 20 Rastas ganged-up to the Police Unit to rescue their members. Uncontrollably a commotion started, the grouping went further and removed the police flag and instead they fluttered their Rastafarian flag up at the Police Unit.

This prompted the police from the parent station to beef up manpower to the Unit and in the process twelve irate people were arrested for the offence of misconduct at a police station,” Confirmed Lubrino

In Malawi, according to regulation 4 (a) of dangerous drugs as read with section 19 subsection 1 of dangerous drugs act, it is an offence to Cultivate or being Found in Possession of Cannabis Sativa without License and this act provides a maximum penalty of K5 000 000.00 fine or 14 years imprisonment with hard labor if one is found guilty.

The suspects are; Mishack Banda aged 52, Yohane Boniface, 25, Daniel Zulu, 21, Simioni Mwale aged 27, Zambika Masoadyera aged 25, Langizo Siliya aged 24, Chadza Phiri aged 23, Patrick Mmango aged 22, Gelesomo Chemili, 35, Kabungwe Mwale aged 35, Meshach John aged 24, Jonathan Sakale aged 22, John Biliati aged 20 and Mathews Sitolo.