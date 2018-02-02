Chaos in Kenya As Youths Protest

Chaos have erupted along Southern Bypass and a section of Kibera in Nairobi, Kenya after rowdy youth barricaded roads, burning tyres in protest of Miguna Miguna’s arrest. Traffic along the road has been disrupted and motorists advised to use alternative routes.

According to reports, self-declared National Resistance Movement General Miguna Miguna was arrested by police at his private resident on Friday morning.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said that Miguna was arrested for administering an illegal oath and being a member of NRM, a movement that has since been outlawed by the Government.