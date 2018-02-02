Blantyre International University to Reclaim Accreditation Status

Days after the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) listed Blantyre International University (BIU) among those currently not accredited; the school has expressed its determination to reclaim its accreditation status once the recommended improvement plan is implemented.

NCHE revoked accreditation for BIU last year and ordered the institution to furnish NICHE with improvement plan which, among others, requires the institution to formulate gender and HIV/AIDS policies.

Speaking during the University’s sixth congregation for 220 students which was held in Blantyre on Thursday, BIU’s chancellor, Professor Charles Chamthunya said the school’s improvement plan was already approved by NCHE in November last year (2017).

He said currently, two of the key issues listed in the plan have already been tackled. He added that once all is done, NCHE will pay them a visit to assess the facility in the prescribed areas.

“Our degree programs have already been reviewed, we have developed gender, HIV and AIDS and disability policies to fulfill one of the key issues recommended in the improvement plan.

“Currently, what remains is for the school to relocate to its new campus in Michiru where construction works have reached at an advanced stage,” explained Chamthunya.

The BIU Chancellor, however, faulted some media reports which he said have gone ahead to tarnish the school’s image due to what he called irresponsible journalism.

“Some media houses ignore BIU to hear its side of the story when they are making reports concerning the school and its accreditation stand and that has negatively impacted on the school’s reputation,” said Chamthunya.

While that is the case, the chancellor thanked parents, guardians, sponsors and students of BIU for their unwavering support for continuing to send their children to the school.

He said the school management is working tirelessly to get the school’s glory back on track.

One of the graduated students for the sixth congregation, Ousman Kennedy, who made it with a distinction in law studies, expressed his worry on the mindset of employers who may be reluctant to hire BIU graduates considering that as of now the institution remains unaccredited.

“An education institution is measured by the knowledge that one acquires from it as such, I would like to believe that employers will employ us based on our ability,” explained Kennedy.

Blantyre international University opened its doors in 2014 and to this far, the school has graduated almost 1500 students with various degrees.

Many former students have been employed both in public and private sectors while others have been allowed by public universities to pursue post graduate studies as well.