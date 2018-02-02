BCC Applauds BEAM on Smart City Initiative

Blantyre City Council (BCC) says the role played by Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM Trust) to collect and dispose rubbish greatly complements the council’s Smart City Initiative.

Since its inception, BEAM Trust has deployed its user-friendly rubbish disposal vans in major cities and towns to collect refuse from various locations.

“The works of the trust is a huge boost to our smart city initiative, which promotes sanitation and hygiene practices in residential areas to prevent the outbreak of hygiene related diseases like cholera,” said BCC Public Relations Officer Anthony Kasunda.

He added that such a practice is in line with the council’s objectives of having a beautiful city free from littered and spilled refuse.

“As council, we are happy to note that our collaboration and coordination are bearing desired fruits.”

He said besides conducting awareness on the importance of sanitation and hygiene, BCC has constructed over 100 toilets in city’s strategic places where users will be paying a reasonable fee.

Kasunda is hopeful that the combined efforts between BEAM Trust and the council on the smart city initiative will ensure that city remains clean all the time.

BEAM TRUST is the brainchild of Malawi’s First Lady Professor Gertrude Mutharika.