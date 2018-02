Malawi’s Super League Defending Champions Be Forward Wanderers have withdrawn from the CAF champion’s league tournament.

According to local media reports, Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao has written Football Association of Malawi(FAM) to notify CAF of their decision to pull out due to circumstances he did not disclose.

Wanderers was suppose to travel to Democratic Republic of Congo early February for their first away leg of the CAF Champions League tie against AS Vita.