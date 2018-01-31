Govt Commended for Efforts to End Child Trafficking

As many countries are grappling to end child trafficking, Eye of the Child has commended government for its commitment to ending the vice, which if left unchecked can “taint government’s image.”

Eye of the Child is a local Non Governmental Organization that promotes and defends the rights of children in the country.

A recent survey conducted by Centre for Social Research in Zomba with support from Norwegian Church Aid revealed that 500 to 1500 women and children are trafficked from Malawi to work abroad as commercial sex workers or in estates under inhumane work conditions.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) recently, Eye of the Child Chief Executive Officer, Maxwell Matewere said though there is no official data stipulating whether the number of women and children being trafficked every year is dwindling or not, it is quite encouraging to see that government is committed to ending the vice.

“The recent statement by the Ministry of Labour warning individuals who are trafficking women to Iraq and Kurdistan to face the law once they are caught clearly demonstrates how concerned government is. We are also happy to note that the Police are also keeping in custody a person suspected to have trafficked girls,” said Matewere.

He added: “we are further impressed with the way government is implementing the Trafficking in Persons Act. Through this act, the international community has recognized the role Malawi is playing to protect girls from being abused, a development that gives Malawi good image.”

Government has also developed the National Plan of Action against trafficking in persons where it adopted interventions to facilitate prevention of trafficking, protecting the victims, timely prosecution of suspects and strengthening coordination among stakeholders.

In a related development, Ministry of Home Affairs has planned to conduct a national survey this year to assess the situation of trafficking in persons with technical support from International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The boarder districts of Dedza and Phalombe register high number of children trafficked to Mozambique and Zambia to work in Estates, according to Matewere.